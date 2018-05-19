Couple Gets Engaged While Watching the Royal Wedding on the Ground in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only couple who have something to celebrate.

A couple that came to watch the royal pair say “I do” in Windsor on Saturday got engaged after ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel helped orchestrate the proposal.

“We have a little surprise for you,” Patel told the woman. “Nothing major. I’m just going to leave it to you now.”

The man nervously got down on one knee, and his surprised girlfriend accepted the ring. The couple hugged and celebrated with friends who also came to watch Harry and his new wife parade through London after getting married at St. George’s Chapel.

An engagement in the park at the #RoyalWedding! @sangita_patel got to be part of one couple’s big moment during our ongoing live coverage: https://t.co/ilRdm2RYjJ pic.twitter.com/2HLZSwp2Rf — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 19, 2018

The local Thames Valley Police prepared for 100,000 people to be staked out on the surrounding grounds in anticipation of the wedding of the year. Many spectators hoped to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they took a carriage ride for two miles around Windsor before heading back to their first reception.

Now that they’re officially married, Harry and Meghan, 36, will celebrate with an afternoon gathering hosted by Queen Elizabeth in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. All 600 guests invited to the ceremony are also welcome to attend the first party at Windsor Castle. Then a smaller group of approximately 200 friends and family members will join the newlyweds at an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.