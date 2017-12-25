Meghan Markle handled her first Christmas Day walk to church with the royal family with poise and grace — just as Kate Middleton did six years ago when she made her first stroll to the traditional Christmas Day service with her then new husband Prince William.

Here’s how the two big moments matched up.

The setting

Both ladies enjoyed sunny yet crisp Christmas Day mornings as they headed to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate.

Kate’s walk in 2011 marked her first church outing with the royal family after her wedding to Prince William eight months prior. Meghan’s walk comes just weeks after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The outfits

Kate opted for a festive burgundy coat by an independent British dressmaker with a matching velvet fascinator by Jane Corbett. She paired the look with black tights, black gloves and suede black pumps. She also carried one of her go-to clutches in a cranberry hue.

Kate Middleton in 2011. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Meghan went for a chic winter look in a long luxe tan wrap coat from Sentaler. The baby alpaca coat, which retails for $1,295, has a wide collar and a fit and flare hem. (Shop a similar style here for $429.) She paired the coat with brown suede over-the-knee goatskin-leather boots from Stuart Weitzman ($798) on Nordstrom.com and a brown wool fascinator-style beret.

Meghan Markle

She carried the Chloe “Pixie” bag. The $1,550 brown leather and caramel-hued suede shoulder bag features a glossy golden top handle for a jewelry-inspired look.

The PDA

In what is quickly becoming their go-to couple move, Meghan looped her hand through Harry’s arm as they made their way into the church. The pair cuddled close to each other as they made the cozy walk through the crowd.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Will and Kate, who rarely display affection in public, kept to themselves on the walk, with William keeping his hands in his coat pocket and Kate holding onto her clutch. But they’ve held hands on future church walks, and this year, the couple, who are expecting their third child in April, sweetly held hands as they walked next to the newly engaged couple.

Kate Middleton in 2011. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The crowds

Both ladies were greeted to huge, cheering crowds on Christmas morning. And they both expertly worked the gathering of well-wisher. Kate set off on her own during her first walk to greet the crowds, while Meghan stayed close to Harry’s side as they greeted well-wishers together.