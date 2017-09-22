Claire Foy on Taming Corgis on the Set of The Crown: 'I'm No Dr. Doolittle'

We already knew that the corgis starring in The Crown were talented – they have their own trailer for the new season, after all! But they really seem to have the acting thing down to a fine art.

And their skills are on full display in a certain scene coming up in season 2 of the Netflix drama, which PEOPLE observed during a set visit earlier this year. As Queen Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, and Jodi Balfour’s Jackie Kennedy wrap up a scene where they have an intimate, get-to-know-you chat, Foy’s character says, “Right, we’re going now.” And in take after take, the dog, resting in her lap, faithfully looked up at her right on cue.

Foy may have the magic touch in capturing the look and character of the Queen’s younger years, but she modestly brushes off praise for the way the corgi behaved in her lap.

“Dogs are quite perceptive and if you talk to them they tend to look in your direction. Often they don’t. That was probably just lucky,” she says. “I definitely don’t have some sort of Dr. Doolittle secret!”

Along with the corgis, the upcoming season features a few new arrivals with the births of Princes Andrew and Edward. Season two will also touch on the Queen’s difficulties to adjusting to a new era on the eve of the ’60s.

“I think [Queen Elizabeth] starts to realize she needs to pay more attention to her personal life now that the other part of her life is going all right,” says Foy.

“The world’s changing faster than anyone can catch up with. There is no letup. She just keeps having to go from one crisis to another to another, and at some point, it’s about five crises at the same time and you have no idea how she manages to get up in the morning,” Foy adds.