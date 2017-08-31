Cindy Crawford Recalls Meeting Princess Diana at Kensington Palace: ‘It Was Like Talking to a Girlfriend’

Cindy Crawford remembers Princess Diana “like a girlfriend.”

The supermodel posted a photo of herself with the late royal on Instagram on Thursday in honor of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in Paris. In the caption, she shares her memories of Diana, which include tea at Kensington Palace and a surprise appearance for Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana contacted Crawford herself to ask her to come over for tea and to help surprise William and Harry, who were “just starting to notice models” and were smitten with Crawford and her fellow supermodels. Of course, when Crawford got the call, she was in for quite a surprise herself.

“Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me,” Crawford wrote. “My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.”

Crawford admitted she was a bit nervous before their meeting, but that Diana was quick to put her at ease.

“I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend,” she wrote.

“She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be.”

Prince William recently opened up about the moment he met Crawford, along with Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in the documentary Diana: Our Mother.

“When I came home from school [she organized] to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs,” William said in the documentary. “I was probably 12 or 13 year old boy who had posters of them on his wall.”

“And I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled,” he said. “I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck.”