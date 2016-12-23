Christmas at the Palace! Go Behind the Scenes of Monaco’s Royally Cute Photo Shoot

Monaco’s Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are ready for Christmas!

The 2-year-old twins couldn’t hide their excitement for Santa during the royal family’s photo shoot.

Dressed in a gorgeous red satin dress with white tights and patent leather Mary Janes, Gabriella is pictured writing her letter to Santa under the tree, while Jacques has some festive fun with a snowflake ornament.

Dressed in a cozy sweater, the young prince’s baby blues are on full display in the sweet shots.

In one candid photo, Prince Albert plays under the tree with the twins, who are all smiles on a fluffy white rug.

But the winning photo is a group shot of the glamorous family of four.

Princess Charlene stuns in a glittery Ralph Lauren dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. And Albert proudly stands over his family, while a beautiful portrait of his late mother, Princess Grace, hangs on the wall behind them.

“[Prince Albert] was very cool, taking pictures on his own while the children played with the tree, the fruit, whatever there was around them,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was the kids who made the magic. It was a very belle rendezvous.”