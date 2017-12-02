Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Attends Glamorous Party with Fergie After Harry’s Engagement News

Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy doesn’t seem to be letting the news of Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle get her down.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Zimbabwe-born beauty attended the glamorous Brilliant is Beautiful gala at Claridge’s Hotel in London, hours after Harry and his bride-to-be made their first official royal outing as a couple in Nottingham, England.

Davy wore a long black dress with a strip of mesh panelling above the knees and a sparkly bodice, which she accessorized with a short-sleeve black jacket.

Also present at the event was Harry’s aunt, Sarah Ferguson.

Davy and Harry dated on-and-off for about seven years, starting in 2004 after the pair met in Cape Town on his gap year between Eton College and the army. After bonding in Africa — Davy is the daughter of a millionaire safari operator — they toured the continent many times together.

But in an interview with The Sunday Times style section in 2016, Davy admitted that she found the media attention their relationship got “tough” to deal with.

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope,” she told The Times in 2016.

“I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible,” said Davy, who admitted that in 2010 — when they broke up for good — she retreated to her native Zimbabwe to handle the breakup away from the spotlight.

“It was nuts,” she said. “That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it’s calm, it’s fine.”

However, perhaps owing to the fact that she was Harry’s first serious longterm girlfriend, Davy remains part of Harry’s inner social circle and she frequently attends parties alongside other royal family members, including Princess Eugenie.

“I think we will always be good friends,” Davy told The Sunday Times of her friendship with Harry.