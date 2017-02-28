Chef in the Making! Prince George Is ‘Making Pancakes’ at School, Says Mom Kate

His Royal Chef-ness!

The royal family is getting in on some pancake action. Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday in the U.K. — also known as “Fat Tuesday” in the U.S.

And while Princess Kate chatted with families at the Ronald McDonald House in London as they made pancakes, she revealed 3-year-old Prince George was doing the same thing at his nursery school in Norfolk.

The royal mom of two was on hand to officially open the “home away from home” for families whose kids are being treated at nearby Evelina Hospital.

While inside, 4-year-old James Wheeler asked her, “Where’s George today?” To which Kate replied: “George? I should have brought him. “He’s at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes.”

The young boy then excitedly told Kate, “There’s a thunderstorm coming!”

Kate replied: “Yes, I know all about those. George likes storms, too!”

Colouring and "what's your favourite cartoon" … The Duchess meets other residents @RMHCUK pic.twitter.com/iMEluCCdSp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2017

James’ mother, Rebecca Bridges-Wheeler, whose newborn son is in intensive care at the hospital after being born at 23 weeks, shared a touching moment with the royal mom.

“I got a bit emotional talking to Kate. It sometimes just rises up,” she said “She stopped talking and let me compose myself. You could see the sympathy in her eyes. She was so warm and down-to-earth.

“She seemed very kind-heated and easy to talk to. She’s incredibly beautiful as well.”

Prince George is currently enrolled at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. But when the royal family of four shifts their home base to Kensington Palace this fall, he’ll start a new school in London.

“Prince George will begin school in London in September, and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well,” a palace statement read. Royal officials would not comment on when Charlotte would start school or where George will attend, but Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School in London (where William and Prince Harry were both enrolled) has been widely tipped.