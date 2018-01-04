Raise a toast to Princess Charlotte in the first-ever pub to be named in her honor.

The mini royal might only be 2 years old (and just about to start preschool!) but pub-goers and royal fans alike are already flocking to a new pub in the U.K. named after her.

Located in Colchester, Essex, about a two-hour drive from London, the Princess Charlotte pub opened in December and business is already booming.

“The response from local guests has been fabulous and the pub team have worked hard ensuring that everyone is well looked after,” Heydon Mizon, managing director of McMullen brewery, tells PEOPLE, adding: “We have been serving around 2,500 meals each week and they have needed our biggest dray lorries [delivery trucks] to deliver the beer.”

So aside from its regal title, what’s it like inside?

“The pub is a real pub, with roaring fires, locally crafted cask ales, world beers and great wines specializing in freshly roasted rotisserie chicken and pub classics.”

Courtesy Doug McMullens

Courtesy Doug McMullens

While the pub isn’t royal-themed, there are “references to the royal family themselves,” says Mizon.

And it’s not the first time that the McMullen brewery, which was founded in 1827, have put a royal name to one of their pubs. In 2014, they opened The Prince George in Milton Keynes in honor of Charlotte’s older brother Prince George, and prior to that, they launched The Duchess of Cambridge in Windsor in 2011, to celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Courtesy Doug McMullens

Naming pubs after members of the royal family has long been a British tradition and started as far back as the 14th century when Richard II was on the throne. It was considered a sign of respect and loyalty to the crown.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

So, will the royal VIP be receiving an invite to enjoy an organic apple juice anytime soon?

“We haven’t sent an invite, but we would like to think that all of our guests are treated like royalty,” says Mizon.