Royal Style on Your Budget! Shop the Affordable Pieces Royals Love
Even a royal can’t pass up a good deal
PRINCESS KATE'S WHITE SNEAKS
For a day on the Pacific Grace ship in Victoria, Canada, Kate went with the ultimate cool-girl white sneaker.
Buy it! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $65; shopbop.com
QUEEN MAXIMA'S FAVORITE TOTE
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is a big fan of MZ Wallace, an N.Y.C.-based brand famous for its quilted totes. She carried this one, the Medium Metro, while in Norway for King Harald and Queen Sonja's birthday celebrations.
Buy it! M.Z. Wallace Medium Metro Tote, $215; nordstrom.com
PRINCESS KATE'S SAILOR PANTS
For a sailing workshop with children, Kate wore a nautical pair of navy blue pants.
Buy it! J.Crew Pants, various; jcrew.com
PRINCESS KATE'S WHITE BLAZER
And with her sailor-ready pants, Kate wore a white blazer, also from her go-to store, Zara. That one's sold out, but we've found a similar piece below.
Buy it! Mural Structured Blazer, $75; nordstrom.com
QUEEN LETIZIA'S $10 EARRINGS
She's got literal tiaras at her disposal, but Queen Letizia isn't afraid to go low when it comes to jewels. She wore these $10 earrings from the Portuguese brand Parfois to meet with foreign ambassadors at home in Madrid.
Buy it! Parfois Earrings, various; parfois.com
CROWN PRINCESS MARY'S FAST FASHION SKIRT
Everyone in Scandinavia can't get enough H&M — and that includes Crown Princess Mary. She wore this floral skirt to the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in May 2017.
Buy it! H&M Long Wrap-front Skirt, $25; hm.com
PRINCESS KATE'S GO-TO STRIPED SHIRT
Kate has multiple striped shirts in her closet, but one of her favorites is from Ralph Lauren, which she wore for a day out with Prince George.
Buy it! Lauren Ralph Lauren Button-Shoulder Striped Top, $55; macys.com
PRINCESS SOFIA'S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT TOP
In a photo to announce that she and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their second child, Princess Sofia wore a green top from COS, a sister brand of Swedish fashion giant H&M.
Buy it! COS Tops, various; cosstores.com
PRINCESS KATE'S FAVORITE JEANS
Kate's a big fan of a dark skinny jean. And when she wears them, you can bet they're usually from Zara.
Buy it! Zara High-Rise Jeans, $50; zara.com