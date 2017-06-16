Royals

Royal Style on Your Budget! Shop the Affordable Pieces Royals Love

Even a royal can’t pass up a good deal

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 9

Andrew Chin/Getty

PRINCESS KATE'S WHITE SNEAKS

For a day on the Pacific Grace ship in Victoria, Canada, Kate went with the ultimate cool-girl white sneaker.

Buy it! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $65; shopbop.com

2 of 9

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

QUEEN MAXIMA'S FAVORITE TOTE

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is a big fan of MZ Wallace, an N.Y.C.-based brand famous for its quilted totes. She carried this one, the Medium Metro, while in Norway for King Harald and Queen Sonja's birthday celebrations.

Buy it! M.Z. Wallace Medium Metro Tote, $215; nordstrom.com

3 of 9

Samir Hussein/WireImage

PRINCESS KATE'S SAILOR PANTS

For a sailing workshop with children, Kate wore a nautical pair of navy blue pants.

Buy it! J.Crew Pants, various; jcrew.com

4 of 9

Samir Hussein/WireImage

PRINCESS KATE'S WHITE BLAZER

And with her sailor-ready pants, Kate wore a white blazer, also from her go-to store, Zara. That one's sold out, but we've found a similar piece below.

Buy it! Mural Structured Blazer, $75; nordstrom.com

5 of 9

Jose Oliva/Pool/Getty

QUEEN LETIZIA'S $10 EARRINGS

 

She's got literal tiaras at her disposal, but Queen Letizia isn't afraid to go low when it comes to jewels. She wore these $10 earrings from the Portuguese brand Parfois to meet with foreign ambassadors at home in Madrid.

Buy it! Parfois Earrings, various; parfois.com

6 of 9

Ole Jensen/Corbis/Getty

CROWN PRINCESS MARY'S FAST FASHION SKIRT

 

Everyone in Scandinavia can't get enough H&M — and that includes Crown Princess Mary. She wore this floral skirt to the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in May 2017.

Buy it! H&M Long Wrap-front Skirt, $25; hm.com

7 of 9

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

PRINCESS KATE'S GO-TO STRIPED SHIRT

 

Kate has multiple striped shirts in her closet, but one of her favorites is from Ralph Lauren, which she wore for a day out with Prince George.

Buy it! Lauren Ralph Lauren Button-Shoulder Striped Top, $55; macys.com

8 of 9

Source: Swedish Royal Court/Instagram
Source: Swedish Royal Court/Instagram

PRINCESS SOFIA'S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT TOP

In a photo to announce that she and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their second child, Princess Sofia wore a green top from COS, a sister brand of Swedish fashion giant H&M.

Buy it! COS Tops, various; cosstores.com

9 of 9

DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA WIRE

PRINCESS KATE'S FAVORITE JEANS

Kate's a big fan of a dark skinny jean. And when she wears them, you can bet they're usually from Zara.

Buy it! Zara High-Rise Jeans, $50; zara.com

See Also

More

More