Charlotte Twinning with the Queen! George’s Suspenders! Everything You Missed From Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour — also known as one of the biggest royal celebrations of the year and official marking of the Queen’s birthday — has come and gone. But there’s still plenty of pictures to fawn over, and fun new details to note.

Here are the five best moments from Saturday’s festive event.

1. Prince George wears suspenders.

We know George has a penchant for vintage style (thanks to mom Princess Kate!). He has worn outfits that previously belonged to his dad, Prince William, when he was his age, at Trooping the Colour for the last two years. But this year, he channeled another relative: His uncle Harry in a burgundy-and-white suspender outfit. It’s a good look for the little prince, even if he didn’t match mom like Harry once did.

2. Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are a perfect match in pink.

Kate couldn’t resist a mini-me moment with 2-year-old Princess Charlotte! To match her mom’s pink Alexander McQueen dress, Charlotte wore a pink floral dress (and hair bow!) They made a perfect pink pair.

3. Charlotte is the Queen’s mini-lookalike (again!).

Even though she was matching with mom, there’s no denying the uncanny resemblance between Charlotte and her great-grandmother. And on Saturday, Charlotte gave us a case of royal deja vu when she pulled back a curtain and peered out the Buckingham Palace window in a pink floral dress — just as the Queen did a year earlier.

4. The hats were on point.

The ladies of the family brought out the fascinators and hats in full force. Kate and Autumn Phillips (wife to Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne) wore pink toppers, while Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wore a full-brimmed cream-colored hat. The Queen wore baby blue, which coordinated perfectly with her coat. Even Prince Charles and Prince William got in on the hat game during the parade, wearing beefeater-style toppers.

5. George is a little jaded.

Prince George is already on his third Trooping the Colour — and it seems that the whole process is already starting to bore him a bit. Crowds of thousands? Whatever. A fly past? Seen it before. This little prince isn’t easily phased!