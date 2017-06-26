Charles, Diana and Camilla: A Timeline of Their Royal Love Triangle

1989

At this point, Diana knew about the affair, and even claims to have approached Camilla herself. "I was terrified of her. I said, 'I know what's going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that,'" Diana said on the tapes recorded for Andrew Morton, her biographer. "She said to me: 'You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you've got two beautiful children, what more do you want?' So I said, 'I want my husband'. And I said, 'I'm sorry I'm in the way ... and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what's going on. Don't treat me like an idiot.'"