9 Totally Weird Royal Family Encounters We Still Can't Believe Actually Happened

As she explained on The Tonight Show, Robbie was just arriving at Suki Waterhouse’s housewarming party when a fellow partygoer, whom she didn’t recognize, helped her look for something she had dropped.

Later, Robbie and the stranger joined a group of other stars, including Cara Delevingne, in the photo booth to take a silly pic. The actress even teased the redheaded man about his resemblance to Ed Sheeran.

Turns out, the mystery man was Prince Harry. “He’s not wearing a crown though, like, I don’t know he’s a prince!” Robbie joked.