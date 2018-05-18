Cara Delevingne is just as excited about tomorrow’s royal wedding as the rest of us.

The British actress and model, 25, who unveiled her new #DontCrackUnderPressure campaign with Tag Heuer Thursday night in N.Y.C., tells PEOPLE she’s “really excited” to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot tomorrow at Windsor Castle in London.

“I’m going to spend the day with my friends all watching it from the morning,” Delevingne, who has been in the same social circles as Prince Harry in the past, says. “I think any celebration of love is incredible.”

She’s also happy to see the positive influence Meghan, 36, has had on the 33-year-old royal.

“I’m really happy that he found love. You know when love just changes someone completely? He’s really come so far,” Delevingne says. “I’m really happy for Harry.”

She added, “I don’t know Megan, but she seems like an absolute babe. I love Suits. I can’t wait to see what it’s like. Look I love weddings! I love weddings so much.”

The excitement surrounding the major royal event has Delevingne feeling extra “proud” of her British heritage.

“I think the royal family are incredible and are amazing for what they do, what they do for the world and what they stand for,” she says.

Earlier today, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Windsor Castle for their final wedding rehearsal before marrying Saturday in front of approximately 600 guests — and the rest of the world.

On Thursday, the couple was joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for another rehearsal at St. George’s Chapel. William will serve as Harry’s best man and George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, will be a page boy and bridesmaid in the bridal party. Several of the other little bridal party members (there are 10 in total!) also came to Thursday’s rehearsal.

It was also announced earlier Friday that Prince Charles, Meghan’s future father-in-law, will walk the bride-to-be down the final portion of the aisle after it was confirmed her father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the wedding.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said in her official statement Thursday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

— with reporting by Chazz Inniss