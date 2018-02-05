Can You Spot the Two Royal Easter Eggs in This Picture from Will and Kate's Visit to Norway?

Look closely at a picture taken at an official royal dinner in Norway last week, and you’ll see two revealing gems.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Norway’s Royal Palace in Oslo for an official dinner on February 1, their hosts set out an assortment of gifts, including sweaters for them and their children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The gift table in Norway's Royal Palace on Feb. 1, 2018. The note to "Kate" is on the sweaters at left, and the previously unseen portrait of William and Kate is on the far right. Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen, The Royal Court

For good measure, King Harald and Queen Sonja, both 80, got one for William and Kate’s third child, who is due in April. Written on the card was the message “For the Prince or Princess to come!”

Interestingly, the Norwegian hosts used the familiar name “Kate” (the name she went by at St. Andrews University when she met William) on her gift card. In most official mentions she is usually known as Catherine or the Duchess of Cambridge.

A closeup of the sweaters and notes. Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen, The Royal Court

The second surprise? Alongside the gifts to the British royals were those handed to the Norwegians — including a portrait of the visitors, which is a traditional memento. This one – taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, shows William holding Kate in a tight embrace – and had not been seen in public until now.