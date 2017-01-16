Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Gets the Fairy Godmother Treatment

#500Words is back and has an amazing location for the final. @achrisevans reveals all in this special animation pic.twitter.com/DAFOKJMxj6 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 16, 2017

Bibbidi-bobbidi Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall has been transformed into a fairy godmother in a new animated clip for the 500 Words contest sponsored by BBC Radio 2.

It is the second year running that Prince Charles’s wife, 69, has taken part in the animated video. This year she will be honorary judge of the contest,which is hosted by radio personality Chris Evans.

Camilla is a passionate children’s literacy advocate. She previously promoted a special the work of author Roald Dahl and took part in a mini literary festival. The grandmother of five is also patron of the National Literacy Trust.

The BBC competition calls on children in the U.K ages 5 – 13 to compose an original work of fiction using no more than 500 words. The contest opens today and closes for submissions on February 23.

Finalists will be invited to The Tower of London for a special live broadcast of Chris Evans’s breakfast show on June 16, when the winning entries will be read out by well known narrators.

Last year, actor Tom Hiddleston took part in the readings, while in the past actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Potter‘s Julie Walters and Sir Kenneth Branagh have lent their names to the competition.