Bride-to-Be Pippa Middleton Goes for a Bike Ride Ahead of the Big Day

Full speed ahead!

With just weeks to go before she walks down the aisle, Pippa Middleton was on the go on Tuesday. Princess Kate’s younger sister was spotted riding her bike near her home in London.

The sports-loving royal sister rode in style in a belted navy jumpsuit with a fitted tan leather jacket — and, of course, her go-to mock-croc helmet.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced exciting details about her upcoming nuptials to financier James Matthews on May 20. Her niece and nephew — Princess Charlotte and Prince George — will join the bridal party as a bridesmaid and page boy, respectively.

The palace also announced that the service will be attended by close family and friends, including proud big sister, Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry. It is not known if Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, will be in attendance.

William and Kate were spotted at Pippa and James’s home in London last month where they had a pre-wedding dinner with James’s closest relatives.

Pippa and James will wed at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, near the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England. The royal family of four, along with the rest of the Middleton family, attended Christmas Day services at the church last year.

Matthews proposed to Middleton last July during a weekend getaway in England’s Lake District with a diamond sparkler thought to be worth over $250,000.