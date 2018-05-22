It’s been a very busy 72 hours for Meghan Markle — and her wardrobe. After marrying Prince Harry in a historic ceremony on May 19 at Windsor Castle, the new royal is stepping out for her first public appearance alongside her husband.

On Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry and made their married couple debut to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at a garden party hosted in his honor at Buckingham Palace.

And for her part, Meghan looked every bit the duchess — down to her sheer stockings! — turning to a London-based womenswear label Goat Fashion for the event. She selected the elegant “rose-pink” “Flavia” pencil dress featuring a tailored bodice, pencil skirt and a silk-chiffon yoke and sleeves. The sleek silhouette hit below the knee.

Her dress is currently on sale for $450, while sizes last. (We all know, everything Meghan touches turns to sold!)

But her accessorizing was even more on point. Meghan added a custom Philip Treacy hat (similar to this style) to complement her look, matching pumps, a coordinating Wilbur & Gussie clutch and Vanessa Tugendhaft diamond rose “Idylle” earrings.

She also wore sheer nude stockings, following in her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s footsteps, and proving she takes her role as a new royal very seriously.

As for her hair, Meghan went for a more structured and sleek style than she sported at her wedding, pulling it back into a tight side chignon.

For his part, Prince Harry looked very regal in his pinstripe pants, vest and tails tuxedo jacket. He added a top hat and blue tie.

In a briefing earlier this month, Kensington palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would take a honeymoon right after their nuptials. They made sure to celebrate with Prince Charles just days after he threw an evening reception for the couple after they said “I do.” (Charles hosted 200 guests at Harry and Meghan’s private evening reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.)

For the reception, Markle wore a sleek-and-sexy custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featuring a high halter neck and open back. She styled the look with custom Aquazzura pumps featuring baby blue souls, diamond Cartier earrings and Princess Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told WWD in a statement.”It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”

For her bridal moment, Meghan wore a Givenchy gown designed by the French fashion house’s British Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller.

The timeless silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The slim three-quarter sleeves added a note of refined modernity. The delicate veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. The veil also represented the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in a floral composition.