Royals

Bonjour! Prince William and Princess Kate Touch Down in Paris

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Prince William and Princess Kate with French President Francois Hollande
Sipa via AP

After a busy morning ringing in St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards (and sipping Guinness!) in London, Prince William and Princess Kate have arrived in Paris for their two-day tour.

Upon arrival, the royal couple met with French President Francois Hollande at Elysee Palace, the president’s official residence.

Kate, in the same dark green Catherine Walker coat she wore to the St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier in the day, was all smiles as she greeted the people of Paris.

Later in the day, the royal couple will attend a reception to mark the launch of “Les Voisins,” a celebration of U.K.-French ties. Will and Kate will meet with young French leaders from the arts, sports, fashion, business and volunteer worlds, as well as young military award winners.

On Friday evening, they will be honored at a glamorous black tie dinner.