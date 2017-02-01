Bhutan’s Dragon Prince Turns 1 with Insanely Adorable New Photo!

Happy birthday, Dragon Prince!

In honor of Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan’s first birthday on February 5, the palace has released a brand new photo of the adorable royal — with toy car in hand. (Prince George would approve!)

The Dragon Prince, dressed in yellow, is pictured at Lingkana Palace ahead of his birthday, which falls in the same month as his father, King Jigme, who turns 37 on Feb. 21. And with his handsome face and adorable smile, he’s living up to his “World’s Most Handsome Royal Baby” moniker.

Proud parents King Jigme, 36, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 25, also known as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen, released another adorable cute picture of their son (again in yellow) last May,

The gorgeous couple has been called the William and Kate of the Himalayas — and the Bhutanese royals were thrilled to announce the birth of their son a couple of months before Prince William and Princess Kate visited their kingdom in April 2016.

Queen Jetsun, like other proud royal moms, shared more photos of the happy Dragon Prince on Facebook in December during Bhutan’s National Day celebration.

The Dragon Prince is expected to succeed to the throne of the remote Asian kingdom, which is set in the mountains between China and India.