The Dragon Prince is growing up!

Bhutan’s 1-year-old prince and heir to the throne, Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel — also known as the Dragon Prince — is cuter than ever in a new photo released by Bhutan’s royal family.

In the photo, the little prince sits in a field of flowers with his mom, Queen Jetsun, who is as stunning as ever in a purple ensemble. The mother-son duo are shown holding hands and smiling.

The image was released as part of the country’s June Calendar, and coincides with the Queen’s birthday on June 4. June also marks the anniversary of the King’s Coronation Day, on June 2.

“On the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s birthday, (June 4), we join the entire country in offering our wishes and love to Her Majesty The Queen,” a post on her official Facebook page read. “Her Majesty’s eternal grace and service to the nation alongside His Majesty The King inspires and uplifts us everyday.”

The King and Queen of Bhutan have been nicknamed the “Will and Kate of the Himalayas,” and gave birth to their first child, Gyalsey, a few months before Prince William and Princess Kate paid them a visit in Bhutan last year.