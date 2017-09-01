Bhutan’s Dragon Prince Is Growing Up — and He’s Cuter Than Ever!

Bhutan’s Dragon Prince is getting big!

A new photo of Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son of King Jigme, 37, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 27, was released today. In it, the little royal is beaming from ear to ear, wearing a red outfit. He’s clearly growing up quickly — just look at the photo the family released of the little prince eight months ago, in honor of his first birthday.

The photo was taken in August, and he was 1 year, 7 months at the time it was photographed.

His parents — who are also known as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen — are sometimes called the William and Kate of the Himalayas. They had a chance to meet the actual William and Kate when the couple visited Bhutan in 2016.

The too-cute Dragon Prince is first in line to the throne of Bhutan, a remote kingdom set in the mountains between China and India in Asia.