Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi Make Their First Post-Baby Appearance at Bal de Rose

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco made their first post-baby public appearance together on Saturday night when they attended Monaco’s glamorous Bal de Rose in Monte Carlo.

“They look like any new parents,” said one observer. “Glad to be out of the palace.”

The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed son Stefano Ercole Mario less than three weeks ago.

Arriving alongside Pierre’s sister Charlotte Casiraghi (and with longterm friend Juliette Maillot in tow) the popular young couple posed, smiling for cameras while Pierre occasionally drew laughter for attracting attention to his wife’s slimmed down shape by grabbing her waist.

For her first post-baby appearance, Beatrice chose a full length dark blue dress embroidered with sequins. In honor of the evening’s theme — Karl Lagerfeld’s tribute to the elegance of the turn-of-the-century Vienna Secession art movement — the new mother wore her hair up in a stylized knotted bun, accessorizing with long diamond drop earrings and a necklace.

Clearly savoring their first night out together in several months, the couple lingered on the dance floor, “reconnecting with friends and enjoying the evening,” according to one attendee.

Lagerfeld’s elaborate theme also inspired Princess Caroline, who wore in an interesting homage to the Viennese movement. Her gown combined a fitted black and white geometric pattern top with broad tulle ruffles, a rose-colored waistband and a white skirt decorated with an Art Nouveau design. For her jewelry, the princess wore a Klimt-looking choker.

Her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi also echoed the evening’s theme, opting for a lighter creation — a vintage velvet gown.