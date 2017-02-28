People

Royals

Battle of the Tweed! Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate in a Royal Fashion Face-Off

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tweed twins!

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate had tweed on their minds when they selected outfits for their separate events Tuesday.

Kate opted for a bright blue tweed skirt suit with frayed fringe details and silver threading by Rebecca Taylor, while the Queen wore a cream tweed jacket and matching hat with delicate pastel details.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The 90-year-old monarch visited London’s historic Charterhouse to mark the opening of a new museum, and the royal mom of two was visiting with families at the Ronald McDonald House near Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London.

Kate paired her look with sky-high blue suede pumps, and the Queen went with her trusty black patent leather slip-ons.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

But both royals carried the same accessory: a gorgeous bouquet of flowers given to them by children!