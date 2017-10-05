Princess Margaret’s 18-Year-Old Grandson Is Back with Another Steamy Selfie — and He's Calling Out His 'Nipple'

After shaking up social media with a shirtless selfie over the summer, Arthur Chatto, the 18-year-old grandson of Princess Margaret, is back with another cheeky snap.

Arthur, the son of Lady Sarah Chatto (the only daughter of the late Princess Margaret) and grandnephew of Queen Elizabeth II, took to Instagram on Monday to share a a selfie he took while posing in front of his mirror in a tight white T-shirt, proving he definitely has his grandmother’s daring streak!

The teen, who is 23rd in line to the throne, captioned the black-and-white photo: “You should not be able to see my nipple,” which is likely a reference to his recent posts where he’s not-so-covered up!

On Sept. 17, Arthur shared a shirtless photo of him and his older brother Samuel Chatto, 21, running out of the water after a “brisk Scottish swim” in Edinburgh.

Finish freshers with a brisk Scottish swim A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

And in July, he posted a photo showing himself in nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear, captioned “#Chatnoleg.”

Much like his cousin Prince Harry, Arthur is on a military career-path. He graduated earlier this year from the Combined Cadet Force at Eton, and is now attending Edinburgh University like his older brother.

The hunky royal has even inspired a fan account on Instagram that tracks and celebrates his family’s milestones throughout the years.

Images of the muscle-bound Arthur may come as a shock to those who remember him as the regally dressed boy who carried the tail of the Queen’s gowns for ceremonies, like during Prince William‘s 2012 knighting at the St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.