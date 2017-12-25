American Tourist Proposes to Girlfriend Outside Sandringham as They Wait to See Harry and Meghan

Michael from Wisconsin surprised his girlfriend when he proposed live on Sky News outside Sandringham church pic.twitter.com/JgCctmITnh — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 25, 2017

Love is all around!

It was a very merry Christmas for one U.S. couple, who got engaged as they waited outside Sandringham to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they made their way to church Monday morning.

As a Sky News presenter turned the camera on the crowd, which was filled with several Americans showing their support for L.A.-born Meghan Markle and her new fiancé, Prince Harry, one tourist used the opportunity to surprise his girlfriend on live TV.

Michael Metz, of Wisconsin, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley Millican, with her grandmother’s ring.

“I want to spend the rest of my Christmases with you, Ashley, so I wanted to know if you wanted to marry me,” he said.

Michael then got down on one knee as Ashley exclaimed: “Yes.Oh my God, oh my God.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle made their Christmas Day debut together alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton as they walked to church service with the rest of the royal family.

It has been an intense month since the couple announced their engagement on November 27. They have logged their first joint royal appearance – spending a day in Nottingham on December 1 – and then they joined the Queen at the annual staff party at Windsor Castle. And of course, their wedding planning is in high gear!