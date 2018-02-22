Allison Janney Admits She Broke Royal Etiquette When She Awkwardly Called Kate Middleton 'Honey'

Award shows are full of celebrity sightings, and at London’s BAFTA Awards (the British equivalent of the Oscars) this year, the stars themselves had the biggest sighting of all: Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate and Will, who is president of BAFTA, walked the red carpet at the annual award show, and a few lucky attendees even had a chance to chat with them — including this year’s BAFTA winner for best supporting actress, Allison Janney.

Janney, who won the award for her portrayal of the mother of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, had a memorable encounter with the royal couple. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she recalled that she met Will and Kate towards the end of the evening, when she had long ditched her heels in favor of the much more comfortable option of bare feet. So when she saw Kate pregnant and in heels at the end of the night, she couldn’t help but feel like “a bit of a wimp.”

“I did meet Kate and William and she was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet,” Janney said. “She was in full-on heels and she was my height, when I was in my bare feet. It was kind of extraordinary that she was that tall.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs Chris Jackson/Getty

Janney is 6 feet tall, while Kate is about 5’9. She then said that she gave Kate a bit of advice regarding her shoe situation — and even let a term of endearment slip in.

“I just told her that I was in bare feet and I felt — I told her she should take her shoes off ’cause she’s pregnant. It was an awkward moment,” Janney said. “As I did, I called her ‘honey’ and that might not have been royal etiquette.”

Even with the so-called slip-up, Janney said that Kate was very friendly — and a fan of her film.

“She was lovely,” Janney said. “They loved I, Tonya and it was a pretty cool thing to meet them.”