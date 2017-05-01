People

Royals

Her Royal Pout! All the Times Princess Charlotte Was So Not Impressed

By @erinhillny

The Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte has perfected her royal poker face!

The littlest royal, who turns 2 on Tuesday, is all business in her birthday portrait released Monday — and this isn’t the first time she has kept a straight face for the cameras.

Here are all the times Princess Charlotte was so not impressed!

A royal sugar rush on Christmas morning wasn’t going to get Charlotte to crack a smile!

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Even while on her way to a playdate filled with toys and balloons, Charlotte was skeptical.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

A royal snow day didn’t phase Charlotte!

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even at 6 months old, Charlotte was a pensive princess!

Duchess of Cambridge

A sweet kiss and a cuddle from big brother Prince George wasn’t enough to break the newborn princess!

Getty

Last year’s birthday portrait on her first birthday made the whole world smile. Charlotte? Not so much.

Source Kensington Royal/Twitter

After a long flight to Canada, Charlotte needed a little “me time.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

But even the most serious of princesses has a weakness…

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

Just like grandma Queen Elizabeth, Charlotte has a soft spot for four-legged friends!