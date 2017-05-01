Her Royal Pout! All the Times Princess Charlotte Was So Not Impressed

Princess Charlotte has perfected her royal poker face!

The littlest royal, who turns 2 on Tuesday, is all business in her birthday portrait released Monday — and this isn’t the first time she has kept a straight face for the cameras.

Here are all the times Princess Charlotte was so not impressed!

A royal sugar rush on Christmas morning wasn’t going to get Charlotte to crack a smile!

Even while on her way to a playdate filled with toys and balloons, Charlotte was skeptical.

A royal snow day didn’t phase Charlotte!

Even at 6 months old, Charlotte was a pensive princess!

A sweet kiss and a cuddle from big brother Prince George wasn’t enough to break the newborn princess!

Last year’s birthday portrait on her first birthday made the whole world smile. Charlotte? Not so much.

After a long flight to Canada, Charlotte needed a little “me time.”

But even the most serious of princesses has a weakness…

Just like grandma Queen Elizabeth, Charlotte has a soft spot for four-legged friends!