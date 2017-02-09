All About Princess Margaret’s Lotus Flower Tiara That Is Now Worn by Princess Kate

The sparkling Lotus Flower Tiara has graced the heads of several generations of royal women.

The crown jewel that palace insiders say was loaned to Princess Kate by Queen Elizabeth from her collection dates back to the Queen’s mother in the 1920s.

“It’s a beautiful pearl and diamond piece,” expert Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels, says about the Egyptian-style tiara, which was also previously owned and worn by the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, who died 15 years ago today.

The Queen Mother gave it to her second daughter, Margaret, in 1959, right before she married Antony Armstrong-Jones (the Earl of Snowdon who died in January), and the sparkler soon became associated with the glamorous princess, who wore it often.

She lent it to her daughter-in-law Serena Linley to wear on her 1993 wedding day.

“It’s very much in the ’20s style and probably quite lightweight and comfortable to wear,” Field says.

The Royal Post says that in Geoffrey C. Munn’s book Tiaras, A History of Splendour, the tiara is “one of the prettiest of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras … arranged as a band of stylized lotus flowers and overreaching arches, with the graduated pinnacles surmounted by a single pearl.”

Adds Field, “In the 1920s, it was tradition to wear it low on the forehead, like a horizontal headband. Then fashion changed. When Princess Margaret wore it in the 1960s, she wore it on the back of the head.”

Kate wore the stunning topper to an event at Buckingham Palace in 2013. It was just the second time she had been spotted wearing a tiara since her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

She wore it again to her first official state banquet in 2015.