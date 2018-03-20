Royals
Stars with Titles: A Who's Who of the Knights and Dames of Hollywood
The Queen utilizes her knighthood (and damehood!) to recognize all sorts of people, such as military and political leaders, philanthropists and even celebs. Most often, the latter is for their contributions to music, theater or film, especially in Britain. See the stars who’ve managed to impress (bows down) Her Majesty
RINGO STARR
The Beatle was knighted by Prince William for his contributions to music. Of his new title, Starr joked: “It’s new, and I don’t know how you use it properly.”
ANGELINA JOLIE
Unlike most actors on this list, Jolie wasn't recognized by the Queen for her contributions to the arts, but rather, received her damehood for her philanthropic efforts with organizations such as the United Nations. However, Jolie and the rest of her fellow American honorees only received honorary recognition: Their American citizenship prevents them from using a title.
JOAN COLLINS
The most recent addition to the titled club, Collins received her honor from Prince Charles in March 2015. Collins is one of the first actresses (or actors, for that matter) who made a name for herself in the television industry to receive the title.
HELEN MIRREN
Dame Helen Mirren met the Queen before she became the Queen herself – on-screen in The Queen and onstage in The Audience – when she was awarded a damehood in 2003. However, due to some political disagreements, accepting the honor was a decision she briefly grappled with, before deciding to accept.
PAUL MCCARTNEY
John Lennon may have returned the Queen's offer of MBE (Member of the British Empire) honors – he cited Britain's involvement in the Nigerian Civil War and their support of American pursuits in Vietnam – but his bandmate not only held onto his, but received a greater honor, too. McCartney was knighted in 1997.
MICHAEL CAINE
Caine was knighted nearly 15 years ago, but he rarely elects to use his title. "I am a knight, and no one has to call me 'Sir'," he told The Telegraph. "I never mention it."
ELTON JOHN
The chart-topping musician has long been a friend to the royal family: He was close with the late Princess Diana and attended Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding back in 2011. Combined with his ever-booming career and charitable work, the question was always when, not would, John be knighted. The answer: 1998.
KENNETH BRANAGH
The Cinderella actor is a relatively recent addition to the knighthood. Branagh received his knighthood in November 2012.
MICK JAGGER
The Rolling Stones frontman may have earned the title of "Sir," but he wasn't given this honor by Queen Elizabeth II herself. The Queen reportedly disapproved of Jagger's "anti-establishment" views and asked son Prince Charles to do the deed in her place.
JUDI DENCH
The Oscar winner has been a dame for a while now. She was first recognized by the Queen with the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire distinction way back in 1970 and was later made a Dame Commander in 1988.
ELIZABETH TAYLOR
She's famous for a number of things: making a habit of getting married (again, and again, and again), her violet eyes, her film career and the possession of a very expensive diamond, to name a few. A British woman this legendary couldn't go without recognition, and as such, Queen Elizabeth made her a dame on New Year's Eve in 1999.
JULIE ANDREWS
Andrews's singing voice captivated the world in films such as Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Her contributions to music and the arts were acknowledged when she was made Dame Julie Andrews in 2000.
BEN KINGSLEY
Perhaps no one appreciated his knighthood more than the Gandhi actor. He had long had a tense relationship with his mother, and he felt the recognition made up for some of the love he never got from a maternal figure. "The wonderful woman who is the Queen and who is almost like a mum had said, 'We accept you and love what you do,'" he told the Mirror.
MAGGIE SMITH
Most recently, Smith has been known for doling out one-liners on Downton Abbey. But before she was a dowager countess, Smith's impressive career garnered her a damehood way back in 1990.
ANGELA LANSBURY
Over the course of her career, Lansbury has won five Tony Awards. But even with all of these accomplishments, it still took her until age 88 to receive Dame status. She was (finally) given the distinction in April 2014.
BILL GATES
Gates is famous for many things, but two of the most notable are his vast wealth and his never-ending generosity. Through the Gates Foundation, he and wife Melinda have donated almost $33 billion to charity – a sum so big even Queen Elizabeth couldn't ignore it. To honor his charitable work, Gates joined the rare ranks of Americans who've been knighted in 2005.
BONO
The U2 rocker was knighted in a Dublin-set ceremony in 2007, but don't mistake him for a "Sir": His Irish heritage means the title is nothing more than honorary. He was recognized for his work campaigning against poverty and disease in Africa.
RONALD REAGAN/GEORGE H.W. BUSH
There have been 44 American presidents, but only three have received one of Great Britain's highest honors. Most recently, Bush and Reagan received the accolade after their terms were up. Dwight D. Eisenhower was also knighted, but for his military leadership in World War II rather than his presidential efforts.
