8 Amazing Photos of Prince Harry Playing in the Forest with Kids: ‘It’s Brilliant to Run Around in the Mud’

Prince Harry is getting in touch with nature!

After enjoying the sun and sand with girlfriend Meghan Markle in Jamaica, Harry is spending some time among the trees back home in London.

For the third day in a row, Harry stepped out for an official royal engagement. He headed to North London’s Epping Forest to do some conservation work for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he was on hand for a medal ceremony for Gurkha soldiers, and on Monday, he attended a service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

And he didn’t hesitate in getting his hands dirty for the occasion. He grabbed a shovel to help plant a tree in honor of the visit, before unveiling a commemorative plaque.

Harry met with several students during his visit and made a few of them laugh when he poked fun at his own lack of a green thumb by admitting that his flowers bloomed too early this year.

At @QueensCanopy Epping Forest Prince Harry joins Aldersbrook Primary school students learning about the forest's local wildlife pic.twitter.com/vVs0fAJayV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2017

“He said his own daffodils had come out a bit too early so wouldn’t last. He wasn’t happy about that,” Kate Masters, heritage school officer, said.

He told the students that it was “brilliant to run around outside, especially in the mud,” adding: “When I was at school I never got to do any of this stuff.”

Walker Primary School children are learning more about the different insects and their habitats @QueensCanopy Epping Forest. pic.twitter.com/9nlLsoHzgE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2017

Harry also met a few new furry friends, including Lucky the Longhorn cow.

At the end of the visit, Harry posed for a photo with all the event attendees.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy is focused on sustaining indigenous forests and helping them (and their natural wildlife) thrive. Harry has worked with the organization since its launch in 2015.