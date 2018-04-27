Royal Soundtrack! 5 Louis-Inspired Songs Perfect for the Royal Baby's Personal Playlist

The name Prince Louis has a nice ring to it — and these songs are proof!

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed the name of their third child on Friday: Prince Louis Arthur Charles. And while the name was carefully selected by his royal parents for its historical meaning and connection to the royal family, it also has a musical background.

Even though the little royal isn’t quite a week old yet, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child has quite the playlist to his name. From famous crooners that share his moniker to the tunes that sing out “Louis!” on repeat, check out five of our favorite songs for the newborn prince.

1. “Louie Louie”

Is there a tune more perfect for little Louis than one that repeats his name over and over (and over and over?) This song by the Kingsmen should be Louis’ anthem!

2. “Meet Me in St. Louis”

Technically, the name of the city is pronounced Lewis, not Louie, as the little prince’s name is, but in the song, they sing it the royal way — so it’s the perfect tune for Prince Louis!

3. “Skip to My Lou”

Meet Me in St. Louis is chock-full of Louis-inspired tunes, like “Skip to My Lou.”

4. “I Wanna Be Like You”

Alright, so this tune doesn’t have little Louis’s name in it, but it is sung by another Louis — vocalist Louis Prima.

5. “What a Wonderful World”

Another song made famous by another famous Louis: Louis Armstrong. This classic tune will remind the little prince of the wonderful world he was just welcomed into — and serves as the perfect lullaby.