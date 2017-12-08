4 Top Bridal Wear Designers Share Their Dream Dresses for Meghan Markle

The church is booked and the date is set, but the biggest question remains: What will royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle wear down the aisle?

The former Suits star has already dropped a few hints: “Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist” Markle has said of her all-time favorite bridal look, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s fitted silk design by Narciso Rodriguez.

Of course, marrying a prince means the style rules are slightly different. “It was very cut-away, very slinky and incredibly sexy — I don’t know if [Meghan] would go for that now,” style expert Hilary Alexander tells PEOPLE.

Just to help Markle along with her decision-making (so many jobs, so little time!), we commissioned four top bridal wear designers to sketch what they think would be the perfect royal wedding dress.

Wedding dress sketch by Suzanne Neville. Suzanne Neville

“I think Meghan will chose an effortlessly chic gown with clean lines and minimal detail,” says Suzanne Neville. “It will be elegant and traditional but with a modern twist. I have designed her a dress with a full skirt in a fine crisp silk with a high cuff neckline and hand-beaded detail. She is stunningly beautiful, she will look incredible in anything.”

Wedding dress sketch by Sassi Halford. Sassi Holford

“This wedding dress design combines traditional with a modern twist,” says Sassi Halford. “The dress uses beautiful 3D embroidered tulle with delicate beading and sheer sleeves with hand-appliquéd detail. It has a fitted waist falling into a full skirt with heavy beading around the bottom of the dress. I think Meghan will have more freedom in the design than the Duchess of Cambridge did and will be able to mix traditional royal wedding formality with Hollywood glamour.”

Sketch by Le Spose di Gio. Le Spose di Gio

“This dress is perfect for Meghan because we feel that she will be a beautiful but modern bride,” says Marisa De Capitani, co-designer at Le Spose Di Gio. “It has a couture cut and the attention to detail is in its simplicity. Simplicity means perfection. The dress is in light ivory and made in pure silk, chiffon and satin.”

Sketch by Caroline Castigliano. Caroline Castigliano

“I think Meghan will wear a gown that is classic yet sensual and stylish with a modern highlight,” says Caroline Castigliano. “I have sketched a gown in a beautiful silk zibeline that has a wonderful structure and soft sheen to the finish. The skirt is styled flat into the waist that will sculpt and show Megan’s slim waistline — it then flows out to a full skirt mounted so it holds its shape. The bodice is a boat neck with long lace sleeves in a French Chantilly lace and follows through to a low V back in sheer Chantilly lace. I think this gown would be show-stopping.”