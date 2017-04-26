3 Queens in 1 Day: See the Women Who Really Rule in Action

Yas, queens!

Tuesday was a busy day for some of Europe’s best-known queens: Mathilde of Belgium, Letizia of Spain and of course, Elizabeth of the United Kingdom.

Queen Letizia was on an official royal visit to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago that’s closer to the coast of northwest Africa than it is to Spain itself.

The always sartorially-daring royal wore a chic white skirt suit and had her hair in a braid across her forehead (the preferred hairstyle of her two daughters, Sofia and Leonor) for a day around the island of Tenerife with her husband, King Felipe.

Queen Mathilde’s day was a bit sweeter: She traveled to East Flanders, in Belgium, to visit a Nutella factory.

Though she had to slip on a blue hairnet and a white lab coat for a walk around the factory, her style savvy was still on show: She wore a pair of statement-making white and gold earrings and a yellow houndstooth-printed dress — which you could see in full after she ditched the lab coat.

With her husband, King Phillippe, the royal couple then visited Wissekerke Castle and attended a reception, where they met with refugees in the country.

Queen Elizabeth may be (newly!) 91, but she’s not letting her younger counterparts have all the fun.

Her Majesty attended a ceremony to honor the 40th anniversary of the charity Motability’s scheme, which helps disabled people rent cars, scooters or motor-powered wheelchairs. During the day, she presented two veterans with new cars.

She didn’t travel too far for the occasion, which was held on the grounds of her home (one of many!), Windsor Castle. (Because when you’re 91 and still working, you’ve earned a quick commute.)

And though it wasn’t in the past 24 hours, the Netherlands’s Queen Maxima (far right, above) was also out and about this week, most notably, at the Women’s 20 summit on female entrepreneurship in Berlin, where she spoke alongside first daughter Ivanka Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.