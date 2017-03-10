This Mom’s Struggle to Hold Onto Her Tantrum-Throwing Toddler in Front of the Queen Is Every Mom’s Struggle

It’s not his party, but he’ll cry if he wants to!

Little Alfie Lunn was supposed to quietly present Queen Elizabeth with a bouquet of flowers on Thursday after she unveiled a war memorial in London. Instead, the 2-year-old took matters into his own hands, putting on an amusing display for the monarch.

With Prince Philip, 95, watching in amusement, the little boy squirmed in his mother’s arms, tried to jet away from the Queen and even fell to the floor in frustration as his embarrassed mother, in military uniform, tried to wrangle him under control. All while the Queen waited for her posies.

He handed them over eventually, though, prompting a sweet smile from the Queen, 90. Alfie’s mother, Cpl. Michele Lunn told reporters afterward that the Queen had been “very understanding” thanks to having children of her own.

“She thanked us,” Lunn told reporters. “She asked [Alfie’s father] when he last got back from tour, and thanked Alfie for the flowers.”

Lunn added: “We were trying to prevent Alfie from pulling everything off us.”

The family was chosen to attend the Horse Guards Parade and Service of Dedication because of their service in the armed forces.

Alfie’s father, Sgt. Mark Lunn, 29, served in Iraq and Afghanistan. His mother served in Afghanistan and currently serves with The Royal Logistics Corps.

British Prime Minister Theresa May fared better with Alfie, chatting cheerfully with the little boy after his incident with the Queen.

“He does look very smart,” May said of Alfie. “Perhaps that’s what’s making him grumpy?”

Along with the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Charles and Camilla also attended the service, a special dedication for a new monument honoring those who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.