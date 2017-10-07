Wounded Congressman Steve Scalise Throws First Pitch at Nationals Game

Congressman Steve Scalise was welcomed with a roaring standing ovation at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch, four months after he was shot and nearly killed on a baseball field.

Before Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Nationals and Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Louisiana Congressman used a walker and crutch to position himself in front of the pitcher’s mound as he threw the baseball to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was also injured during the June shooting.

“What a memorable birthday! I threw the first pitch at tonight’s @Nationals vs. @Cubs #NLDS game!” tweeted Scalise, who was turned 52.

Scalise was one of six people shot when a gunman opened fire while the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia, for the annual bipartisan Congressional Baseball Game.

The politician was shot in the hip by a bullet that ripped through his body, causing severe damage to internal organs, his doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center confirmed.

Zack Barth and Matt Mika, who were both wounded at the baseball practice, were also honored.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner and Texas Rep. Roger Williams were also injured during the incident.

Scalise is still recovering from his injuries, which required him to undergo multiple surgeries. He is currently undergoing outpatient rehabilitation and needs crutches and a scooter to get around.

Last week, Scalise returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the incident. “I am definitely a living example that miracles really do happen,” he told Congress.