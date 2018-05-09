Woody Harrelson Reveals He Was College Pals with Mike Pence: 'I Don't Know How We'd Get Along' Now

Long before he became an Oscar-nominated movie star and marijuana activist, Woody Harrelson studied theology and hobnobed with a fellow Hanover College student who was also destined for big things: Vice President Mike Pence.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the host asked Harrelson if he crossed paths with Pence in the early ’80s when they both attended the small liberal arts college in Hanover, Indiana, which is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

“I knew him, yeah. We were both very religious,” Harrelson said. “It was a Presbyterian college at the time, and I was there on a Presbyterian scholarship, and he was involved with the church activities.”

Woody Harrelson (left) and Mike Pence Dave Benett/WireImage; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Harrelson added, “I was actually considering being a minister and then I just kind of went a different way.”

“Yeah, you did,” Kimmel replied.

Harrelson went on to reflect on his former friendship with Pence, saying, “I actually quite liked him. I thought he was a pretty good guy. He’s, you know, very religious. Very committed.

“Seeing as how I’m not quite in that ballpark now, I don’t know how we’d get along, ’cause I think he’s still quite religious and just a whole different brand of religious,” Harrelson added. “That kind of fervor that you really don’t want.”

Harrelson has been a vocal proponent of recreational marijuana use, and revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday that he picked up smoking pot again after quitting for several years.

Meanwhile, Pence, who has described himself as “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order,” is “longtime crusader in the war on drugs,” according to the Los Angeles Times, and has pushed back against reducing penalties for cannabis possession.