Penguins for Peace: A Women’s March Even Took Place in Antarctica

The women’s marches organized to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Saturday have officially reached all seven continents.

A group of about 30 people from around the world on an expedition ship in Antarctica organized a protest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and sister marches around the world, according to a post on Action Network.

Holding signs that read “Penguins for Peace” and “Love Rules in Antarctica,” they marched in Paradise Bay as part of one of their landings.

California data analytics and market researcher Linda Zunas, 42, told The Independent she put together the march, which included men and women that ranging in age from 24 to 87, because of Trump’s skeptical stance on environmental issues.

“I set it up because I wanted to participate in the Women’s March,” Zunas explained. “I spent a month after the election mourning the impending damage to the earth that will be done. I felt like I needed to do something to be part of the global movement.”

#womensMarchAntarctica (still photo from our march video in Paradise Bay this morning) video to come Thursday pic.twitter.com/mc6vyi62l7 — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 21, 2017

Zunas said that “the actual marching will be short as we have to limit our footprint on land.” She also shared on Twitter that their protest was “pro-peace, pro-environment” and “non-political.”

About 500,000 people were expected to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., and the crowd appeared to much larger than the crowd who gathered for Trump’s inauguration the day before. According to the New York Times, crowd scientists estimated that the march in Washington had three-times as many people as Trump’s inauguration.

Aerial view of yesterday's inauguration vs aerial view of today's Women's March. pic.twitter.com/dVVzxwKLci — Kingdome Turf (@KingdomeTurf) January 21, 2017

More than 600 “sister marches” were planned around the world. Organizers estimated 3 million people would march worldwide, according to the Associated Press.