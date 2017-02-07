Women’s March Organizers Plan a ‘Day Without a Woman’ Strike: ‘The Will of the People Will Stand’

The organizers of the Women’s March are planning their next big event: a strike.

On Monday, March organizers announced plans to hold a general strike called “A Day Without a Woman.” Officials shared the news on their social media accounts, noting that the date has not yet been determined.

Few details about the strike have been announced, but March organizers praised boycotts of companies that have supported Trump in a statement to CNN, noting that some “brought the corporate practices of Uber and Nordstrom to light.”

The will of the people will stand. pic.twitter.com/SKJCRLhRKn — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 6, 2017

“The Women’s March is committed to engaging in actions that affirmatively build community, strengthen relationships and support local, women- and minority-owned businesses,” the statement continued.

The move comes just weeks after millions of men, women and children around the world took to the streets to send a message on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

More than 500,000 people attended the massive march at the nation’s capital, with stars like Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson, Angela Davis and more speaking to the large crowd.

In the wake of the March, organizers have announced 10 actions in which to participate within the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. The March has grown into a passionate movement.

Organizers have used the March’s social media accounts to speak out against Trump’s pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, his nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, his controversial executive order banning refugees from entering the country and more.

Although few details about the upcoming strike have been made public, organizers sent a special message along with the announcement: “The will of the people will stand.”