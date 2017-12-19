Women's March Organizers Trade in Pink Pussy Hats for 'Impeach Trump' Christmas Sweatshirts

If all you want for Christmas is to see President Trump impeached, here are a few gift ideas, courtesy of a spinoff group of the Women’s March.

In a new holiday video advertisement created by March On, the female narrator says that instead of “fruitcakes and poinsettias, let’s flip Congress for the gift of impeachment.”

“This holiday season, a new wish tops letters to Santa across the land: impeachment,” the Christmas-themed ad says.

“Your donation gets you an impeach Christmas sweater or a card hand-delivered to Donald Trump by our caroling chorus for impeachment.”

(Sweatshirts come in red, pink or green with “Impeach” appliquéd across the chest.)

March On’s Vanessa Wruble, an organizer of the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and executive director of March On, tells PEOPLE: “It is a fun, holiday fundraising gag.”

The group is raising money to mobilize massive voter turnout and flip 24 seats in Congress from Republican to Democrat in the 2018 midterm elections, for, Wruble says, “representatives who have integrity and who would do the right thing should impeachment be necessary.”

Vanessa Wruble (third from left) Courtesy Vanessa Wruble

“We are skeptical that this Congress would take action no matter what we found out from [Robert] Mueller’s investigation,” she says. “It is about electing better leaders and flipping Congress.”

By election day in 2018, March On hopes to register 1 million women to vote, convince people that every vote matters, and, on voting day next November, have “a massive march to the polls,” Wruble says, noting that the group is “focused on equity for all, on fairer representation of all the groups that make up the United States.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

For those who put on their pink pussy hats and marched in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, there won’t be a women’s march in the nation’s capital next month on the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

But 75 sister marches organized by March On and others are planned for cities across the country and Canada on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 in a “weekend of women” to “take the country back.”

“Women have said, ‘Enough is enough,’ ” Wruble says. “It is pretty astonishing that at least 19 women have accused our president of sexual misconduct or assault.” (Trump has denied all the allegations against him.)

“Powerful men are going down everywhere for what they’ve done,” Wruble adds.