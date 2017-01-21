‘A Woman’s Place Is in the Resistance’: The Best Signs from Women’s Marches Around the World

The first full day of Donald Trump‘s presidency began in protest, as hundreds of thousands of people across the globe took to the streets on Saturday to stand in solidarity with women’s rights and against the election of the 70-year-old businessman.

But before they marched, protestors made signs to help spread their message. And their sign game was strong.

Social media was flooded on Saturday with photos of these signs — some humorous, others heartbreaking in the seriousness of their reality.

Most were seen at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. — where as many as 500,000 people are expected. Sister marches were planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world.

Here are some of the best signs seen on social postings from around the web:

A photo posted by Riz Ahmed / Riz MC (@rizahmed) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:00am PST

Let's do this! #womensmarch #riwomensmarch #thefutureisfemale #wmri A photo posted by Allison Cole (@allisoncoleillustration) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:47am PST

A photo posted by Riz Ahmed / Riz MC (@rizahmed) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:55am PST

#womensmarch #freedom #respect #dignity #werise 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Cousins take the Capitol. #womensmarchonwashington #womensmarch A photo posted by the mick (@aileenmeghan) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:38am PST

LADIES 💪🏻 A photo posted by Nancy Alligood (@nancyalligood) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Love trumps hate #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Daniel Pesick (@dpesick) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:00am PST

We have a winner for best sign. Can I just live here at the #WomensMarch? pic.twitter.com/20qF449zL2 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 21, 2017

Ok, now we're hitting a little close to home, buddy.#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Xstd2iMAwp — Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 21, 2017

perhaps the best protest poster: pic.twitter.com/62H9yZpsO3 — Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) January 21, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington kicked off shortly after 10 a.m. with an impassioned speech from actress and activist America Ferrera, who explained why she and thousands of others are banding together to stand against the new president.

“It’s been a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” she said. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”

“But the president is not America,” she continued. “His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.”

“We march today for our families and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes we claim and for the causes that claim us. We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war. He would like us to forget the words, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free,’ and instead, take up a credo of hatred.”