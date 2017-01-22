No Arrests Made at Peaceful Women’s March in Washington as New Hampshire Police Thank Protesters

More than 200 protesters and rioters were arrested on the streets of Washington, D.C. after Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump — forcing police to use pepper spray and stun grenades, The Washington Times reported.

But Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington? Not a single arrest was made.

That’s according to D.C. Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart, who told NBC News that despite an estimated 500,000 people in attendance, the march went off peacefully.

The Women’s March on Washington wasn’t the only protest taking place on Saturday. More than 600 sister marches were held in all 50 states and around the world, with an estimated national turnout of 3 million people, according to the Associated Press.

According to the New York Times, crowd scientists estimated that the march in Washington had three-times as many people as Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Busiest wide shot I can find of the #inauguration vs shot a minute ago from #womensmarch

People were more bunched up yesterday but still… pic.twitter.com/tmZSNFeHRR — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 21, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s said Saturday night that at least 400,000 people had attended the march in Manhattan. In Los Angeles, organizes estimated 750,000 people had protested, the Los Angeles Times reported.

No arrests have been reported from either of those marches — or in Chicago, where The Chicago Tribune reported and estimated 250,000 protesters in attendance.

A big thank you to the organizers and the men and women of the NYPD for keeping 400,000 New Yorkers safe during today's #WomensMarchNYC. pic.twitter.com/vkGharcQqk — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 22, 2017

On the smaller scale, The Portsmouth New Hampshire Police Department even took time to thank the thousands of people who attended their rally.

“Thank you for being peaceful,” they wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for being responsible. Thank you for respecting the officers who watched over your rally. Estimated crowd totals were in the area of 3,000-3,500 people and not one person was arrested.”

Globally, marches were held in all seven continents, including cities like London, Paris, Sydney, Tokyo, and Dubai. There was even one in Antarctica.

Many celebrities got in on the action too. America Ferrara kicked off the Washington, D.C. march with a rousing speech. Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd, Cher, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monaé and Michael Moore were just some of the stars who followed suit with speeches and performances.

In New York, Rosie Perez, Whoopi Goldberg, and Taylor Schilling participated — while in Park City, Utah, Chelsea Handler, Mary McCormack, Charlize Theron, John Legend, Benjamin Bratt, Kristen Stewart, Julia Ormond, Maria Bello, Connie Britton, Aisha Tyler and Daily Show alum Jessica Williams all took a break from the Sundance Film Festival attendees to stand in solidarity with the protesters around the world.