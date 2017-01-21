Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, and More Stars Attend Women’s Marches Around the World

What began as a simple Facebook invitation to protest the election of president Donald Trump turned into a global movement on Saturday, as millions of women (and men) across the world took to the streets in solidarity.

Their signature event was the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. — though a series of sister marches planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world were also scheduled. And among the political protesters lending their voices to the cause were a slew of famous faces.

Katy Perry was one of them. The vocal Hillary Clinton supporter shared a throwback photo of herself and her sister, Angela, before taking to the streets of D.C.. In the photos caption, Perry opened up about the cause and why her sister means so much to her.

“Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel,” the 32-year-old singer wrote. “We should all be guardians for each other.”

Perry then explained why she was attending the march — explaining that while she may have felt misunderstood in the past, she now feels empowered.

“I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings,” she wrote. “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality,” Perry added. “I stand with you all! #whyimarch @womensmarch.”

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain gave fans a peek into some of the signs she and her friends made for Saturday’s march in D.C. “Who runs the world?” she wrote as she flexed her muscles alongside her pals and their signs — one reading “Girls just want to have fun-damental rights.”

The 39-year-old Zero Dark Thirty star will be bringing at least a dozen friends with her to the march, judging by the amount of “special guest” passes she showed off on social media.

Who runs the world? 👵👩👱 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Amber Tamblyn, 33, and Ellen Page, 29, both attended the march in D.C. Tamblyn wore a shirt that said “women are powerful and dangerous” — as she marched alongside “badasses” Callie Khouri (Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of TV’s Nashville), television producer Katie Jacobs and president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Cecile Richards.

Love this woman. @ellenpage #WomensMarchDC A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:52am PST

About to march with Hess badasses, Callie Khouri, Katie Jacobs and Cecile Richards. #womensmarch A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:23am PST

It wasn’t just in Washington either. In London, English actress Sharon Horgan, of the Amazon hit Catastrophe, shared shots from the women’s march there. “Wonderful experience,” she wrote, adding that the marched from the U.S. embassy to Trafalgar Square.

Women's march. Wonderful experience. US embassy to Trafalgar Square. Big thumbs up from @davidshrigley on arrival #womensmarch A photo posted by Sharon Horgan (@sharonhorgan) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe shared shots of a women’s march in Edinburgh, Scotland — including a photo of a bearded man with a face full of makeup standing next to a woman holding a sign that read “Nasty girls grab back bigly!”

“Together we stand for equality, for inclusiveness, [and] for respect,” the 37-year-old Irish actress wrote in the caption to one of her photos, of a large crowd holding signs like “Patriarchy is boring” and “Dump Trump.” She hashtagged the shot “#strongertogether #lovenothate.”

#womensmarch #edinburgh A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:25am PST

#womensmarch in Edinburgh. Together we stand for equality, for inclusiveness, for respect …. #strongertogether #lovenothate A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:17am PST

Here are some of the other celebs who have shared their photos — including Eat Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

On my way to Washington! (Thank you, @ScottRogowsky, for updating my book cover to reflect the spirit of the times!) #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/PXvqWCwugN — Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 21, 2017

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

#WomensMarch how was I not making Choc chip cookies! pic.twitter.com/mBACwQlzdJ — Alexandra Wentworth (@AliEWentworth) January 21, 2017

The Women’s March on Washington began at 10 a.m. on Saturday — a day after Trump’s inauguration. Participants are expected to march down the intersection of Independence Avenue and 3rd Street.

“The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government and the incoming Presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities,” officials said in the statement.

Organizations including Amnesty International, EMILY’s List, GLAAD, Girls Who Code, Muslim Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood, United We Dream and more partnered with the march’s national coordinating committee for the event.

America Ferrera also took on a leadership role in the event, serving as chairwoman of the Artist Table, “a diverse group of celebrities who will participate in and join in solidarity” with the march, event spokeswoman Alexandra Barnett told PEOPLE. (Ferrera also spoke at the event.)

“As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities,” Ferrera said in the statement. “Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American’s concern.”