Everything to Know About the 2018 Women's Marches Planned Nationwide This Weekend

It’s been a year since millions of women pulled on their pink pussy hats, bundled up their anger and shock over Donald Trump’s election, and marched the day after his inauguration in hundreds of peaceful protests on all seven continents.

The day was likely the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history, according to the Washington Post.

At the event’s signature march in Washington, D.C., over 500,000 people showed up — including a slew of celebs including Madonna, Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Judd. The crowd was estimated to be three times larger than Trump’s inauguration. (Even if Trump and Sean Spicer disagreed.)

This weekend that spirit of protest will be revisited with hundreds of anniversary marches planned for around the globe on Jan. 20 and 21. They can be found in a searchable database at the Women’s March website and on Facebook.

Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest events planned around the country:

Las Vegas

Organizers of last year’s Washington, D.C. Women’s March have shifted their sights west to Nevada for 2018’s signature event, “Power To The Polls,” a rally at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 21, according to the Women’s March website.

Organizers’ hopes in the coming year and that of a spin-off group, March On, are to register voters on a mass scale and target swing states to elect female and progressive candidates to offices nationwide.

Nevada was chosen because it is a key battleground swing state for the 2018 Senate race, and because the city “was rocked by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history,” according to the Women’s March website.

The event will feature singer Faith Evans and speeches by progressive elected officials, civil rights activists and leaders of organizations including Planned Parenthood and Black Lives Matter.

New York City

In New York City, which drew an estimated 400,000 marchers last year, another large crowd is expected when the march kicks off with a rally at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Central Park, followed by the march itself at 12:30 from the park to midtown Manhattan, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Washington, D.C.

This year’s Washington, D.C. march, called March on the Polls, will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and then march to the White House, according to the event’s Facebook and Eventbrite pages.

Los Angeles

Another large turnout is expected for the women’s march Los Angeles, which kicks off with a rally at 8:30 a.m. in Pershing Square followed by a march toward City Hall, according to the event’s website.

But the weekend of marches and events is just a start of activism organizers hope to continue through the year.

“Our grand finale is this massive march to the polls for the midterm elections,” March On executive director Vanessa Wruble, who was among the leaders of the January Women’s March on Washington, tells PEOPLE.