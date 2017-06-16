They Persisted: 18 Congresswomen Making Noise and Making a Difference on Capitol Hill

TAMMY DUCKWORTH

Duckworth was elected as the junior senator from Illinois in 2016. She's an United States Army Reserve veteran who lost both legs (the right, below the hip, and the left, below the knee) flying helicopters in Iraq in 2004. Before she was elected to the Senate last year, she represented Illinois's 8th district in the House of Representatives for two terms. During her time in the House, she made headlines for her firm questioning of Braulio Castillo, who broke his foot at a military high school. Thirty years later, without ever seeing active combat, his business was still marked as a veteran-owned, service-disabled one, which gave him access to government contracts. Duckworth's own experience in the military made her a formidable opponent -- she left Castillo quite literally stammering for an answer. Since moving onto the Senate, she's introduced bills to rescind Trump's "travel ban" and extend protections for LGBTQ Americans.