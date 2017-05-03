Jury Convicts Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation Hearing

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Virginia woman who laughed during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing of disorderly conduct.

Desiree A. Fairooz, a Code Pink protester, was removed from the Jan. 10 hearing after she laughed when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) stated that Sessions has an “extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law.” The jury on Wednesday also found guilty her parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to the New York Times.

Fiarooz told the Times that she was “really disappointed,” but that it was too early to discuss a possible appeal.

Two other Code Pink protesters were also convicted Wednesday. Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi, who were dressed as Ku Klux Klan members, were acquitted of disorderly conducts charges, but were convicted on one charge each for parading or demonstrating. The trio could each be sentenced to 12 months in prison, according to the Times.

Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017

Barry, Bianchi and Fairooz are scheduled to return to court in June, according to HuffPost.

This article originally appeared in Time.com