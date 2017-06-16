North Carolina Woman Wears Pro-Trump Shirt to Starbucks, Barista Writes ‘Build a Wall’ on Her Cup

A North Carolina woman said she was offended when she stopped at a local Starbucks wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt and a barista allegedly wrote one of the president’s campaign slogans on her cup.

Kayla Hart said she was embarrassed on Wednesday when a barista at a Starbucks in Dilworth printed “Build a Wall” on her cup — the slogan refers to Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“They shouted out ‘Build a wall’ and, kind of, shoved my drink at me and then all of the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing,” she told Fox 46. “I just walked out because everyone was staring.”

Hart said that she felt bullied, despite the fact that the slogan is popular among Trump supporters. In March, a group of American spring breakers chanted “build that wall” while on vacation in Mexico, The Yucatan Times reported.

“I just found it really sad that I can’t wear a t-shirt supporting our president without being humiliated or made fun of,” Hart continued.

Starbucks officials apologized to the woman in a statement to Fox, saying, “We failed to meet this customer’s expectations of us.”

The alleged incident occurred the same day House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot by an Illinois man who opened fire on a group of politicians as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Trump finds himself facing yet another investigation — this time for his abrupt firing of now-former FBI Director James Comey.

The news comes after Comey and Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the Trump administration’s collusion with Russia.