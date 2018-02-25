Ivanka Trump Attends Olympic Closing Ceremony in South Korea

Ivanka Trump led the U.S. delegation at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday amid a three-day visit to the country.

The U.S. delegation also included White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, GOP Sen. James Risch of Idaho, Marc Knapper from the U.S. embassy in Seoul, and members of the military.

She was spotted sitting near President Moon- Jae-in in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium Sunday.

Prior to the closing ceremony, Trump spent time cheering on U.S. athletes at the Games. On Saturday, she shared an Instagram photo of herself at a speed skating event alongside female figure skaters Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen.

She also attended part of the bobsled competition and watch the U.S. men’s curling them win their first-ever gold medal.

“I’m so excited to be here. It’s just so incredibly inspiring. It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society economically and, of course, in sport,” she told reporters in a short statement prior to the closing ceremony.

“Last night, we watched in at the men’s mass skate we saw the Korean take gold, so we were obviously very excited about that fact and obviously to be here and cheer on Team USA,” she continued. “We also saw the Men’s team in curling take gold, also incredibly exciting and a great pleasure for us. It’s such a pleasure. We are excited to (have) another great day and a wonderful closing ceremony. So thank you all for the warm welcome and hospitality.”

Trump was asked by her father, President Donald Trump, to lead the delegation, an invitation she “eagerly accepted,” according to an administration official who spoke with reporters Wednesday.

“The president had made it clear that he wanted high-level delegations to go to the Winter Olympics to help cheer on the American athletes, show support for the US Olympic team and highlight the strength and support of our relationship with South Korea,” one of the officials said, according to CNN.

Another official added that Trump is a “winter sports enthusiast.”

Though high-level members of the North Korean delegation were also at the closing ceremony, White House officials previously said Trump would not use the opportunity to facilitate a meeting with North Korea. Instead, the senior adviser to the president was expected to focus on strengthening U.S.-South Korean relations and cheering on American athletes, Fortune reported.

A report that Trump would be meeting with North Korean defectors in South Korea was “incorrect,” a senior administration official said, according to CNN.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the Olympics opening ceremony, which did not sit well with the Winter Games’ first two openly gay U.S. athletes: Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy. Rippon, a breakout star of the Games who is taking home a bronze medal as part of the fgure skating team event, had said he did not want to meet with the vice president during the competition, due to the politician’s record on LGBT rights. Pence later tweeted his interest in meeting Rippon, while the athlete said he’s potentially open to a meeting with the politician after the Games.

Kenworthy, meanwhile broke his thumb during the Games and joked that one upside to the injury is that he’ll be unable to shake Pence’s hand.

Upon her arrival to Seoul on Friday, Trump was greeted with a red-carpet welcome and later had dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Presidential Blue House.

“It’s a great honor to be here in South Korea with the US delegation. We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea,” Trump told reporters upon her arrival at the airport. “Thank you for the kind welcome. We are excited to be here and looking forward to several wonderful days.”