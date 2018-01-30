Will Omarosa Manigault Newman Spill the Beans About Ex-Boss Donald Trump on Celebrity Big Brother'?

Soon after White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s circus-like December exit from the Trump administration was announced, a source close to the situation says she was “inundated” with offers.

But not for the types of gigs high-profile presidential aides usually get.

According to the source, the former star of The Apprentice received numerous offers to return to reality TV — not only from U.S.-based companies, but also from productions based in the U.K., the Middle East and Nollywood (in Nigeria) — but Manigault Newman ultimately chose Celebrity Big Brother.

“They approached her. They were very aggressive,” the source says. “The world is obsessed with Donald Trump.”

The source said her deal is worth $1.3 million, and includes development of a syndicated talk show with a senior executive from CBS’s The Talk.

“It was a deal she couldn’t turn down,” says the source.

CBS did not immediately comment on the report.

The once and future reality show star exited the White House late last year in dramatic fashion. One official told the Washington Post that she did “not voluntarily resign” and was escorted off the premises, while the Wall Street Journal reports she was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus.”

Her departure also prompted Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to mutter “Bye Felicia” live on air after a report about Manigault Newman complicated White House exit.

It has also been reported that Manigault Newman might have a possible sit-down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Trump’s ties to Russia. The source says the reality star hasn’t been subpoenaed yet.

However, the source says Manigault Newman has been in touch with Trump since her contentious December resignation, but “can’t share” what they spoke about.

Manigault Newman signed with Celebrity Big Brother after January 20th, her last day with the White House, according to the source.

“It happened so fast,” the source says.

When asked why there is so much interest in Manigault Newman, the source notes that while Michael Wolff — author of the wildly popular White House tell-all Fire and Fury — spent three hours talking to Donald Trump, Manigault Newman “spent 15 years with Donald Trump.”

“The only people [from inside the White House] who have more time with him is Ivanka and Jared,” the source continues, noting that Manigault Newman has not yet read Fire and Fury.

“She is probably one of the most uniquely positioned people to speak about Donald Trump,” the source says.

But will she spill the beans on Trump? It may be hard not to, since the show’s contestants will be recorded nonstop while living together inside a house.

“She hasn’t made a decision,” says the source.

Manigault Newman won’t be limited by a non-disclosure agreement, since “you can’t NDA government work unless it is classified,” the source says.

She is currently “sequestered in a Hollywood in a house” and as of Tuesday night “she is going to be locked in a house” where filming takes place. The first episode airs Feb. 7.

Manigault Newman became known as a villain on The Apprentice, and was fired by Trump three times on various seasons of the show.

What is her strategy to survive on Celebrity Big Brother?

“She will figure it out when she gets in,” the source says. “She got picked for The Apprentice because she was so clever. She always lands on her feet.”