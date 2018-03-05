Who Is Sam Nunberg? Ex-Trump Aide Gives Bizarre Interviews Refusing Mueller Subpoena: 'Screw That'  

Sam Nunberg made the leap from relative unknown to trending Twitter topic on Monday after the former Trump campaign aide gave a series of explosive interviews blasting his former boss and mocking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Nunberg first blamed Trump for instigating the Russia investigation by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

“Donald Trump caused this because he’s an idiot,” Nunberg said, also pointing to Trump’s Oval Office meeting with top Russian officials.

Nunberg also repeatedly vowed to refuse a subpoena from Mueller to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Russia probe, proclaiming: “Let him arrest me.”

“I’m not cooperating. Arrest me,” Nunberg said. “You want to arrest me? Arrest me.”

In a separate interview, Nunberg told CNN’s Gloria Borger of appearing before a grand jury: “Screw that.”

“Why do I have to go? Why? For what?” he said.

Nunberg, an attorney and one of Trump’s earliest political advisers, said Mueller’s team has requested records from him of conversations he had with outgoing White House communications director Hope Hicks, former White House strategist Steve Bannon, Trump attorney Michael Cohen, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and adviser Roger Stone — all of whom worked with Nunberg on Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I’m not spending 80 hours going over my emails with Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and producing them,” Nunberg said.

Nunberg also told Borger his refusal is not an attempt to protect Trump, though he said the president has done nothing wrong.

“Donald Trump won this election on his own. He campaigned his ass off. And there is nobody who hates him more than me.”

Nunberg was fired in August 2015 after Business Insider uncovered multiple racist posts on his Facebook account.

Despite the enduring bad blood between Nunberg and Trump, the former aide said the president is right to call the Russia probe a “witch hunt.”

He did, however, tell Tapper that he believes Mueller has “something” on Trump.

“They know something on him,” Nunberg said. “… Perhaps I’m wrong, but he did something.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to that claim on Monday, saying Nunberg “hasn’t worked at the White House, so I certainly can’t speak to him or the lack of knowledge that he clearly has.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“I definitely think he doesn’t know that for sure because he’s incorrect,” Sanders said. “As we’ve said many times before, there was no collusion with the Trump campaign.”

Asked whether Nunberg is right to refuse the subpoena, Sanders said she wouldn’t “weigh in” on what anyone outside of White House should do.

Nunberg also called into MSNBC on Monday, telling NBC News reporter Katy Tur: “I’m not going to cooperate! Why do I have to spend 80 hours going over my emails that I’ve had with Steve Bannon and with Roger Stone? Why does Bob Mueller need to see my emails when I send Roger and Steve clips and we talk about how much we hate people?”

It wasn’t just us watching those interviews — multiple officials in the West Wing were listening to Sam Nunberg with rapt attention. They said they were stunned by his freewheeling interviews. “Bizarre and nuts.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 5, 2018

Based on Sam Nunberg statements on national TV, perhaps it would be better if Special Counsel Mueller drops the subpoena in exchange for Nunberg doing more TV interviews. https://t.co/vh5fTVOKF1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 5, 2018

How soon before "Nunberg" becomes a verb? — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg is just an opening act to what Donald Trump will be like when he gets indicted for obstruction of justice. — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 5, 2018

Is Charlie Sheen Sam Nunberg's publicist? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 5, 2018

Nunberg’s defiant interviews caused a stir on social media — and inside the West Wing, where multiple White House officials reportedly called the interviews “bizarre” and “nuts.”