White House Hits Back at Omarosa Following Her Big Brother Comments — and Reveals She Was Fired

A day after Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and said she was “haunted by the President’s tweets,” the White House is divulging the details on how she left her post as a former aide.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Thursday they were not taking her comments about the president “very seriously” and revealed she’d been fired.

“Omarosa was fired three times on the ‘Apprentice’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah said during a press briefing. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Manigault Newman, 44, appeared on The Apprentice with Trump before becoming his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. One of the president’s most prominent black supporters, she announced her resignation in December.

During Wednesday night’s premiere, fellow houseguest Ross Matthews made it clear there was no love lost between the two. In a sneak peek for Thursday’s episode, the two seemed to bond in the backyard of the house as Matthews questions her about her time in the Trump administration.

“As a voter, a citizen, I never got it, why you went to the White House with him,” Matthews, a comedian, said.

Omarosa Manigault Newman tears up during Celebrity Big Brother while talking about her time in the Trump administration

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,” Manigault Newman responded. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

“Does anybody say to him, ‘What are you doing?'” Matthews asked.”

“I mean, I tried to be that person, and then all of the people around him attacked me,” she said, breaking down into tears and claiming she got iced out by the administration.

“Should we be worried?” Matthews asks, begging her to tell him everything will “be okay” because it’s what we want to hear.

She nods: “No, it’s not gonna be okay.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and the three-night premiere event continues with a two-hour live eviction show Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.